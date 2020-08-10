1/1
Jeffrey Paul Lippie
Jeffrey Paul Lippie, 59, passed away suddenly, Aug. 7, 2020 at MidMichigan Hospital in Midland. He was born Oct. 28, 1960 in Bay City, to the late Louis and Barbara (Kleinschmidt) Lippie. He married Jennie Lynn Rolfe on April 15, 1989 and they had 31 wonderful years together.
Jeff worked as a machine operator for Pendell Printing/Quebecor/Quad for 34 years. At the time of his passing he was recently employed at Aptar. He and Jennie loved to take road trips around the U.S. to explore the country and go to casinos.
Jeff is survived by his wife, Jennie; in-laws, Ted and Nora Rolfe; siblings, Joel (Jane) Lippie of Peyton, Colo., John (MaryAnn) Lippie of Fresno, Calif., Jill (Perry) Holzknecht of Bothell, Wash. and Jean (Casey) Jones of Monroe, Wash.; brother-in-law, Jeff Rolfe; and many nieces and nephews. Jeff was preceded in death by his brother, James Lippie.
No service will be held. In lieu of flowers, please give to your favorite charity or spend it on a trip somewhere.
Smith-Miner Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Lippie family; to share a special memory, visit www.smithminer.com



Published in Midland Daily News on Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith-Miner Funeral Home
2700 W Wackerly St
Midland, MI 48640
(989) 832-8844
