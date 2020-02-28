Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jennifer Lynn Eastman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jennifer Lynn Eastman

Jennifer Lynn Eastman, 32, of Sanford passed away at University of Michigan on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 with her loving mother at her side. Jenny fought a courageous year long battle with cancer. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Andrew (Andy) Larsen of Midland, Anthony (Tony) Wood of Sanford, Fred Eastman of Sanford, Lillian Eastman of Midland; uncles, James Foster and Dave Randall of Midland. She is survived by her mother, Lisa Eastman of Sanford; her father, Justin Eastman (Cindy) of Beaverton; sister, Justina Ellis (Mark) of Hope; grandmother, Ruby Wood of Sanford; step-grandmother, Elve Eastman of Sanford; many uncles, aunts and cousin that loved her very much. And her beloved nephew, Cohen Wayne Ellis (Mark and Justina) with whom she shared her beautiful life with teaching and loving him, her passion in life was her nephew Cohen, her art and a book she had started drawing/writing about her nephew shortly after he was born; her mother plans on publishing her book and art work, plus a personal art gallery Jenny agreed to do with Sandra the art therapist at University of Michigan later in the sumner as a tribute to Jenny's amazing god gifted talent she loved to share with others.

In leiu of flowers those wishing an expressing of sympathy are asked to consider her mother.

There will be a Celebration of Jenny 's life on her birthday at the:

Calvary Apostolic Church

by her Uncle Pastor Gary L. Eastman

609 Mills Street,

Midland, Michigan 48640

for Friends & Family

March 7, 2020 at 5 p.m.

