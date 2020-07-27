Jerald A. Cameron
Jerald A. Cameron, loving husband, father, grandpa, brother and uncle, gained his wings, Saturday, July 25, 2020 after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease.
Jerry worked for Dow Corning Corp after graduating from Merrill High School in 1955 and retired in 1993 after 38 years of service. He purchased his pride and joy in 1956…a new Ford 2-door hard top. Jerry was drafted in October 1958 and served at Fort Bragg until October 1960. He was recalled in October 1961 and stationed at Ft. McAllium, Ala. until August 1962.
Jerry married the love of his life, Bonnie J. Post, on March 24, 1961. Together they had four daughters. They bought their first home in October 1967, a 4-bedroom ranch on five acres where they raised their family.
In addition to working at Dow Corning, Jerry worked part time as a security guard for Pinkerton for a few years where he earned the nickname "Pinkie." This nickname stuck for many years.
Jerry was very involved with everything his daughters did. He would drive them to softball, cheer, band and sat through countless games. He was their biggest fan. Jerry was also there for his nieces and nephews and then his grandchildren. He was a big influence in all of their lives. Once his daughters were out on their own, he was only a phone call away when they needed help, no matter how big or small the job.
Jerry was an avid whitetail deer hunter and took his daughters with him over the years. Jerry was very active at Homer United Methodist Church and worked there as the custodian after his retirement from Dow Corning. He always had to keep busy and didn't know how to slow down.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 59 years; four daughters and their spouses, Debi (Pat) McCann, Donna (Larry) Acton, Dawn (Marvin) Bourelle, Diane (Jeff) McCreadie; sisters, Marlyn (Al) Mueller, Roberta Cameron. He has 17 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Lydia Cameron; a brother, Ronald Cameron; a grandson, Jason Hackett; and granddaughter, Sylvia McCann.
A special thank you to Homewatch Caregivers and MidMichigan Hospice for the excellent care they provided.
A graveside service will be held at Midland Memorial Gardens (565 N. Meridian Road, Midland) on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. There will be no other service/visitation. In lieu of flowers, please donate to MidMichigan Hospice or Homer United Methodist Church.
Smith-Miner Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Cameron family; to share a special memory, visit www.smithminer.com