Jerold Erwin KuntzschJerold Erwin Kuntzsch, 80, died Sept. 12, 2020, with his family beside him. He was born Nov. 14, 1939, to Walter and Hildegard Anna (Wieting) Kuntzsch in Milwaukee, Wis.He graduated from Rufus King High School in Milwaukee and continued his education at the University of Wisconsin in Madison where he was a member of the ROTC and earned a degree in chemical engineering. He began his professional career with Chemstrand in Pensacola, Fla. in January 1963.He married Donna Sue (Davis) on April 6, 1963, in Louisville, Ky. and they shared 57 years of life together.Later that year, he was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army. During his time of service in Mannheim, Germany, he rose to the rank of captain and was rated among the top four percent of captains in the U.S. Army. He was deeply patriotic and considered it an honor to serve his country. He was adamant that civilians place their hands over their hearts and that military personnel salute the flag when it passed in parades and when the national anthem was sung or played.He joined The Dow Chemical Co. in 1967 and enjoyed every position he held during those 30 years, but the most rewarding was his time as manager of the Worldwide Styrene Polymers Technology Center. He considered every colleague in the Tech Center to be part of one happy family working together.His leisure time was often spent with his long-time friends golfing, hunting and fishing. He was a consummate collector of data and loved creating charts and graphs of these activities. His information about fishing would include the date, hours spent on the water, type of fish caught, its length and weight, weather conditions and water temperature. If he was fishing with a friend, his data would include who caught the first fish, the biggest fish and the last fish. He created his own brackets for the NCAA's March Madness and watched every game.He traveled the world during his Dow career and with Donna, but his happiest times were at home with his family, and the best of those times were on the water at his homes on Sanford Lake and in Venice, Fla. Fishing with his daughter and daughter-in-law, pulling his son behind a ski boat and teaching his grandsons how to fish were some of his greatest pleasures.He was a man of honor and courage. He taught his family to persevere in hard times, to enjoy the good times, and to simply get the job done.He is survived by his wife, Donna; his daughter, Meredith Lynne of Lago Vista, Texas; his son, David Mercer (Rachel) of Grand Ledge; grandsons, Benjamin David and Samuel Mercer; sister, Marilyn Fenske (Lyle) of Menomonee Falls, Wis.; and sister-in-law, Janice Cook (Ronald) of Chelmsford, Mass., and nieces and nephews.Funeral services will be Friday, Sept. 18, at 1 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, with visitation beginning at 11:30 a.m. Pastor Gerald Ferguson will officiate. Burial will follow at Midland Cemetery. Guests are invited to gather there with the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jerry's memory to Trinity Lutheran Church, 3701 Jefferson Ave., Midland MI 48640.Arrangements are under the care of Ware-Smith-Woolever.