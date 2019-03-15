Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerri Ann Wagar. View Sign





Jerri was the daughter of the late Jerome and Evangeline (Dearbin) Schornack. She attended Guardian Angels Catholic School in Detroit through the eighth grade, graduated from Midland High School in 1951, and earned her bachelor's degree in finance from the University of Detroit. While there, she was named "Varsity News" campus editor, yearbook "Tower" photographer, and student council representative. On Oct. 25, 1958, she married Donald C. Wagar.



She was active in the Catholic Church, serving on the Blessed Sacrament Altar Society for many years. She dedicated her time as a Triskelion, and was always happiest when helping others. Jerri loved the arts, and enjoyed traveling as a member of the SVSU choir. She proudly volunteered as a docent for the Marshall Fredericks Sculpture Gallery for over 22 years. Her faith and love for her family will be cherished forever.



Jerri will be greatly missed by her husband of 60 years, Donald ("Buzz") Wagar; her two children, Jonne (Steve) Bush of Midland and Tom (Linda) Wagar of Fort Gratiot; three granddaughters, Sara (John) Tomas, Bridget and Mary Bush; three great-granddaughters, Sophia, Charlotte and Elizabeth Tomas; and sister, Marie Holka. She was preceded in death by her three sisters, Vivian McDonald, Elaine Miller and Patricia Weaver.



A private funeral Mass at St. Brigid of Kildare Catholic Church is to be held in Jerri's memory.



