Jerry B. Shook, 89, of Midland, passed away Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. The son of the late Bert D. and Stella "Georgia" (Riesner) Shook was born in Midland, Aug. 2, 1930. Jerry served in the U.S. Marine Corp during the Korean Conflict on the front line. He was employed with General Motors and retired from The Dow Chemical Co. as an overhead crane operator. Jerry enjoyed music and was a member of The Salvation Army.
Surviving is his wife of 60 years, the former Kay Finney, whom he married on March 21, 1959; sons, Jeffrey Shook of Denver, Colo., John (Rebecca) Shook of Freeland, Joel (Elizabeth dec.) Shook, Jay M. Shook of Midland; three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Bernard (Loretta) Shook and Richard Shook, all of Midland.
In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by his sisters, Georgia Sanderson, Neva Sieja; sister-in-law, Karin Shook.
In accordance with his wishes, private services will be held at a later date at Midland Memorial Gardens. Memorials in Jerry's name may be offered to The Salvation Army. Personal messages of condolence may be offered to the family at www.wilson-miller.com