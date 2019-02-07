Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Jerry J. Bazsany, 81, of Coleman, died Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019 at home, with his three daughters by his side. He was born July 23, 1937 in Gladwin, the son of the late Frank and Clara (Walter) Bazsany. Jerry J. Bazsany married his high school sweetheart, Maxine D. Morgan, Dec. 1, 1956 at Faith United Methodist Church in Coleman. She preceded him in death Nov. 16, 2018.



Jerry was a brilliant storyteller and could fix anything. His family joked that they could take him anywhere, and he would run into a friend (or make a friend) and talk for hours. Jerry enjoyed fishing, camping, and traveling with Maxine and their family and friends. Memorable trips include Alaska with Maxine in 2003, two trips through the Panama Canal with family and countless fishing trips to Canada and on Saginaw Bay with family and his many fishing buddies. Jerry retired from Fisher Sand & Gravel of Midland in 2001. In addition, Jerry was a proud hog farmer. All eight of his grandchildren enjoyed showing "Pig Pa's" pigs in their county fairs.



Survivors include his daughters: Debora Mayhew and her children Justin (Jane) Blackledge, Amy Blackledge (Pat Haggart), Morgan Mayhew; Karen (Bill) Strauch and their children Stacy Strauch, Marc Strauch, Nicole (Justin) Moline; Dianna (John) Guisbert and their children Kayla (Dayton) Dennis, Kyle Guisbert; great-grandchildren, Jaboa, Justin, Georgia, Haleigh, Ruby, Willa, Caleb, Makaila, Logan, Kendall, Karleigh, Hudson and Dax; sister, Susan (Gary) Brewster; in-laws, Nancy (Jerry) O'Dell, Anna Mae (Don) Long, Janet (Ken) Fox, Frank (Mary) Morgan, Joy (Marvin) Thompson; nieces, nephews and friends.



Funeral and committal services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 at Faith United Methodist Church with the Rev. Nathan Reed officiating. Burial will take place in the Warren Township Cemetery, Coleman. Friends may call at O'Laughlin Funeral Home, Inc. on Friday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. and at the church on Saturday starting at 10 a.m. until the time of services. The family asks that you remember Jerry with a donation to MidMichigan Hospice or .

