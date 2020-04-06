Jerry Palmer
Jerry Palmer, 74, of Beaverton, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020, at MidMichigan Medical Center, Midland. He was born Jan. 19, 1946, the son of John and Marjorie (Sweet) Palmer. On Aug. 27, 1966, he was united in marriage to Kathleen Tremain in Beaverton. He was employed for Brown Machine until his retirement. Jerry's work allowed him to see much of the world installing and repairing machines. Outside of work, Jerry and Kathleen were always looking for their next adventure. They shared many beautiful vacations together traveling and seeing the world together. He had many passions including NASCAR, the great outdoors, putting together model cars and especially his 1969 Nova. He took this vehicle to many car shows, winning numerous awards for sexiest sedan. Jerry's life was full of fun and adventure, there was nothing he loved more than time and memories made with family and especially his grandchildren.
Left to cherish his memory are children, Monte (Cathy) Palmer of Beaverton, Morey Palmer of Beaverton and Meagan (Anthony) Bigham of Gladwin; grandchildren, A.J., Cheyenne, Kelsie, Brody and Bronson; mother, Marjorie Palmer of Midland. He was preceded in death by his wife, Kathleen Palmer; father, John Palmer; niece, Jennifer Grove; nephew, Justin Tremain; brother, Johnny Palmer; and sister, Sylvia McDaniel.
Funeral services honoring Mr. Palmer will be private. He will be laid to rest at Dale (Tobacco Township) Cemetery, Beaverton. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin. www.hall-kokotovichfuneralhome.com
Published in Midland Daily News on Apr. 6, 2020