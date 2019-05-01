Jerry Saragilos, 85, of Midland, passed on March 6, 2019. He was born in 1933 in the village of St. Germanos, Greece and then immigrated to Canada in 1948. Jerry began his career as a tool and die engineer. In 1957 he married Mary Schickler. In 1969 Jerry began working for General Motors
and moved his family to the United States where he initially settled in Bloomfield Hills. He worked for GM for 31 years and retired in 2000 in Midland with his beloved wife, Mary Saragilos.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Mary; children, Jill and Tom Armstrong, Pamela and Tim Hibler, Kali and Mark List; grandchildren, Chad and Dani Armstrong, Brett and Abigail Armstrong and Grace and Alex Hartert; great-grandchild, Jameson Armstrong.
Services for Jerry will be conducted at noon Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Wilson MILLER Funeral Home with the Rev. Michael T. Sawicki officiating. Family will receive guests at the funeral home on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Personal messages of condolence maybe offered to the family at www.wilson-miller.com