Jessica Dean Brcik

Jessica Dean Brcik, 38, passed away suddenly on Saturday, June 13, 2020 after a brief illness at her residence in Chandler, Ariz., where she worked in private medical sales.

Jessica was born on December 13, 1981, in Midland, Mich. Jessica was the youngest of four daughters born to Teresita Corbita Brcik (Interlachen, Fla.) and Melvin Jerome Brcik (deceased) previously of Beaverton, Mich.

Jessica is survived by her sister, Shirley and husband Ken Forshee; nephews, Tanner and Carter; and niece Jayden Forshee of Midland, Mich.; sister, Rachel and husband Tyler Finney; nephews, Logan and Parker Finney of Midland, Mich.; sister, Michelle Brcik; and nephew, Jackson Parker of Charlotte, North Carolina; as well as her four half brothers; her best friend, Thomas King (TK) of Maryland.

Jessica was a 2000 graduate of Beaverton High School and received her master's degree in healthcare administration from Franklin University in Columbus, Ohio. Jessica was a avid runner and enjoyed physical fitness. She shared a love of Jeeps and rescue dogs. A private memorial service will be held for family at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store