Jill Marie (Eastman) Heron, 50, of Midland, passed away Sunday Nov. 17, 2019 surrounded by her family and friends at the Toni and Trish House after a courageous battle with brain cancer. Jill was born May 13, 1969 to Richard and Mary Eastman in Midland where she graduated from Bullock Creek High School and then graduated from Northwood Institute with a business degree in 1999.
She is survived by her mother, Mary (Rick) Ostrander; children, Chase Robison (girlfriend Caylee), Paige and Reese Heron; brothers, Richard (Holly) Eastman, Anthony (Janice) Eastman, Erich (Kim) Ostrander; sister, Bridget Ostrander; her special sissy, Andrea. She also leaves behind her best friends, Tammy (Ed) Haskins, Dee Waite and Kelly Bull; many aunts, uncles and cousins; the fathers of her children, Tad Robison, Bruce Heron and their families; her companion, Jim Thomas and his son, Anthony; and Barbara Thomas.
Funeral services for Jill will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at Wilson MILLER Funeral Home with the Rev. Steve Gulick officiating. Interment will be in Porter Township Cemetery. The family will receive guests at the funeral home on Friday from 4-8 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Toni and Trish House. Personal messages of condolence may be offered to the family at www.wilson-miller.com