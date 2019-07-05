Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jim Carr. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

James Richard Carr died on June 15, 2019 in Weymouth, United Kingdom, during one of his many international adventures. He was born to Isabel and Richard Carr on November 30, 1944, in Midland, Michigan. He graduated from Cranbrook School in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan in 1963, and from Principia College in Elsah, Illinois in 1967. Jim enjoyed many summers as a camper and then camp counselor at Camp Leelanau in Glen Arbor, Michigan. Jim married Elaine Springston. Jim and Elaine particularly enjoyed traveling and canoeing. Jim was versed in numerous languages, including Spanish, Chinese, French, German, Afrikaans and Dutch. He competed against Grandmasters in chess tournaments throughout the United States. He was passionate about protecting our basic rights and civil liberties. He was a loving father.



Jim enjoyed travel by bicycle, boat and car. He bicycled from California through Central America and South America and from Florida to California. He sailed solo across the Atlantic Ocean. He really liked to drive, and he drove across the United States many times. He spent most of his last years living in or visiting the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France, Spain, Portugal, Morocco, Mexico and South Africa. He loved to read, especially modern European history, and for many years took great pleasure researching the history of the Griquas in South Africa in the 1800s.



Jim is survived by his son, Nathan Carr; his sister, Ann Carr Mackey; his nephew, Christopher Carr Mackey (Lucy); Chris and Lucy's three children, Jackson, Carr and Caroline; and his good friend, Elaine.



Jim will be buried next to his mother and father in the Arbor Glen section of the Midland Municipal Cemetery at noon on Tuesday, July 9. There will be a short graveside service just prior to burial. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jim's memory may be made to The Carter Center, One Copenhill, 453 Freedom Parkway NE, Atlanta, Georgia 30307.

Published in Midland Daily News on July 5, 2019

