James David Quinn passed away at the age of 66 surrounded by his loving family. He was born July 27, 1953 in Detroit. He graduated from Meridian High School in Sanford in 1972 with "high" honors.



Jim was married to the love of his life, Denise (Smallwood). "Pop and Ging" as they were known to their family, enjoyed Harley rides across the country and exploring new restaurants. He also had a love for fishing, tying flies, hunting, working in the garden or just being at home with his animals especially his beloved yellow Labs. Above all, his greatest joy was his grandchildren. He loved to watch them grow and loved to teach them, especially when it came to fishing.



Jim was a successful pipefitter and dedicated member of the Local 85 brotherhood. He enjoyed helping others with projects like welding and building things as he was very well-known handy man who could fix and build about anything. A proud Democrat through and through.



He is survived by children, Wendy (Brian) McJames, Richard Young, Tianna (Trevorr) Johnson; grandchildren, Aiden, Abby, Elley and Kal; sister, Deb Asch; nieces, Mandi, Abby and Katy Zaborowski, Haley (Ryan) Dawson; sister, Becky Thomas; brother, Rick Thomas.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Denise Quinn; and parents, John Quinn and Margie Quinn.



A celebration of life will be conducted on Nov. 17, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at the Sanford American Legion Post 443 2080 N. Meridian Road, Sanford, MI 48657. Hunting and Harley attire is encouraged. No rice burners allowed.