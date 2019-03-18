Jo-Ellen Klein

Jo-Ellen (Jody) Klein 69, of Midland, went to be with the Lord peacefully on March 15, 2019 at the MidMichigan Medical Center with family by her side. She was born Sept. 16 1949 to Robert and Nada (Heppner) Keeley.

Jody graduated Midland High School in 1967 and graduated Nursing school at Alma College in 1974. She had a passion for helping people and loved her job so much.Jody is survived by her children; Cheryl Klein, Josh Klein, Taryn (Matt) Suderman, Mark Klein, Stacy (Robert) Stacy, and Gabrielle Klein, 15 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, as well as her parents, Robert and Nada (Heppner) Keeley and two sisters, Christy (Oscar) O'dell and Vickie (John) Blizzard.Jody was predeceased by her daughter, Gina (John) Bornheimer and son, William Colosky.A Funeral Service will be held at Nease Nazarene Church, 5315 Isabella St, Midland on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 1 p.m. Friends may visit with the family at Smith-Miner Funeral Home, 2700 W. Wackerly, Midland, on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. and at the church on Wednesday from noon until the time of service. Burial will take place following at Midland City Cemetery.Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the family in her memory.On line condolences may be left at smithminer.com
