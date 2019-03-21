Jo Ann Hood, 78, of Beaverton, formerly of Saginaw, died late Sunday evening, March 1, 2019 at MidMichigan Medical Center. She was born Oct. 31, 1940 in Saginaw, daughter of the late James and Helen (Olszewski) Mitchell. Jo was a graduate of Saginaw High School. On Jan. 7, 1956 she married the "love of her life," Jerry Louie Hood, in Saginaw. She retired from EDS/Gm on Nov. 1, 2000. Jo was a strong woman with a gentle spirit and soul, who enjoyed crocheting, crafting, gardening, cooking, but mostly her family time. She will be remembered as a pillar of strength for her family and will be deeply missed by all.
In addition to her husband, Jo Ann was blessed with her children, Keith (Laurie) Hood of Midland, Wade Hood of Beaverton. She was a loving grandmother, along with being a great-grandmother of four. She was preceded in death by her son, Kris; and daughter, Cheryl.
Cremation has taken place and a memorial service for Jo will take place at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ware-Smith
-Woolever Funeral Home.