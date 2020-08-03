Joan A. ChuppJoan Anna (Kubecka) Chupp, 88, of Midland, peacefully passed away, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020 with family by her side. Joan was born in Reed City, Aug. 27, 1931 to parents John and Helena Kubecka. She graduated in 1949 from Reed City High School where she belonged to the girl's championship softball team. After high school Joan worked at the Wolverine Glove factory where she met Joyce Dean Chupp of Reed City. They were married on June 30, 1951. That union lasted 58 years.Joan is survived by her children, Cathy (David) Williams of Clare, Michael (Kathy) Chupp of Midland, Patrick (Jean) Chupp of Houghton Lake; sister, Karen Schaar of Midland; sister-in-law, Evelyn Kubecka of Lakeland, Fla.; grandchildren, Melissa Thiel, Tracy (Dan) Buddle, Zachary (Marissa) Chupp, Anna Chupp, Melissa Carpenter and Krystal Chupp; great-grandchildren, Katelyn Thiel, Lily Chupp and Arlo Chupp; great-great-grandsons, Ryan Denay and Elliott Thiel-Denay; and many nieces and nephews, especially Suzanne Rice and Matthew (Nikki) Schaar.Joan was preceded in death her parents; husband, Joyce; brother, John Kubecka; grandson, Ryan Thiel; and brother-in-law, Hershel (Jerry) Schaar.The family of Joan would like to give sincere thanks to K & K Quality Care and MidMichigan Homecare for their excellent care and compassion while she was in their care.Cremation has taken place and a private memorial service will be held at a future time. Arrangements are being handled by Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Directors of Midland.