Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan Angus. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Joan Angus

Joan Marie White Angus, of Sanford, passed away at her home, April 6, 2020 at the age of 79 after a prolonged and courageous battle with lung cancer. Born on Aug. 12, 1940 in Port Huron, she was the first of three children of Floyd and Marie White. She is preceded in death by both her parents and her brother Ralph.

She is survived by her sister, Jean Taylor; her daughter, Bonita "Boni" Johnston and Lee Johnston; and her son, Mark Harnden and Mike MacIsaac; and her long-time companion and partner, Frank Udell. She also had three granddaughters, Lindsey (Steve) Beebe, Kayte Johnston and Lauren (Nick) Keel; and a great-grandaughter, Harper.

Joan was married to Mark Harnden in 1959 and had two children. She also was married to Cy Brandt, and Ralston Angus. She held a variety of jobs including being one of the first police women in Midland, secretary at the Midland Water Department, and a handful of other jobs. Joan lived a full life with lots of spunk. She traveled to many wonderful places and loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. Joan was a kind woman, loved her family and always looked forward to her next adventure.

A memorial service is planned for later in the summer with close friends and family in Port Huron.

Joan AngusJoan Marie White Angus, of Sanford, passed away at her home, April 6, 2020 at the age of 79 after a prolonged and courageous battle with lung cancer. Born on Aug. 12, 1940 in Port Huron, she was the first of three children of Floyd and Marie White. She is preceded in death by both her parents and her brother Ralph.She is survived by her sister, Jean Taylor; her daughter, Bonita "Boni" Johnston and Lee Johnston; and her son, Mark Harnden and Mike MacIsaac; and her long-time companion and partner, Frank Udell. She also had three granddaughters, Lindsey (Steve) Beebe, Kayte Johnston and Lauren (Nick) Keel; and a great-grandaughter, Harper.Joan was married to Mark Harnden in 1959 and had two children. She also was married to Cy Brandt, and Ralston Angus. She held a variety of jobs including being one of the first police women in Midland, secretary at the Midland Water Department, and a handful of other jobs. Joan lived a full life with lots of spunk. She traveled to many wonderful places and loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. Joan was a kind woman, loved her family and always looked forward to her next adventure.A memorial service is planned for later in the summer with close friends and family in Port Huron. Published in Midland Daily News on Apr. 15, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Midland Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close