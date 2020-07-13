Joan J. Sanborn
Joan Jeannette (Hoisington) Sanborn went to be with her Lord on July 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence (Pete) Sanborn.
Joan was born Feb. 17, 1941, in Weidman, Mich., where she lived until she moved to Midland in her late teen years. She graduated from Midland High. Her life was primarily spent in the Midland area except for a short stint in West Virginia where her husband had been transferred.
Before marriage, she worked as a seamstress and then raised her family. In her later years, she became a full-time nanny to two wonderful girls that became like a second family to her.
Joan was an active member of Hope Baptist Church where she taught a special needs Sunday School class, was a leader in the Sparks group in the AWANA program, taught K-1st grade in the summer VBS program, and served as a deaconess over the years. She worked for several years in the infant class of the Bible Study Fellowship. For 20 years prior to this, Joan taught a 5-year-old class at First United Methodist Church.
At home, Joan was the cornerstone of the family. Her relationship with the Lord was first and foremost in her life (as well as holding the second, third and fourth…positions). Her greatest desire was to be with her Lord and hear His, "Well done, thou good and faithful servant…enter thou into the joy of the Lord" (Mt. 25:23).
Joan lived her faith in her everyday life. No matter where she went, people knew of her love of God. That love extended to anyone she met, and they were treated as a special person from the beginning and quickly became her friend.
She is survived by her three sons, Timothy (Brandi) Sanborn, Troy Sanborn, Trent (Amy) Sanborn; grandchildren, Vyctoria (Ryan) Rogala, Spencer Wentworth, Tyler Sanborn, Megan Sanborn, Nychole Sanborn and Trinity Hickman; and great-granddaughter, Alivia Grace Rogala. Others who will miss her include honorary family members, Richard (Jill) Trager and daughters Erika and Emma Trager. Surviving family members include Nancy (Keith) Ame, Gail (Herbert "Butch") Varney, Greg (Debbie) Van Buskirk, Bob (Joan) Carr, Carol Tenyke, Viola (Butch) Carr and their children.
The entire family would like to extend their deepest and heartfelt gratitude for the care Joan received from Julie Ouderkirk during her final years. Thank you very much, Julie.
The funeral service will be held at Hope Baptist Church, 5525 N. Hope Road, Hope, MI 48628 on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Neil Wiggins officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. The service will be live-streamed at https:www.hopebaptistchurchmi.org/
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hope Baptist Church, 5525 N. Hope Road, Hope, MI 48628; the Toni and Trish House, 4699 11 Mile Road, Auburn, MI 48611; or Joni & Friends Ministry for wheelcharis, P.O. Box 3333, Agoura Hills, CA 91376-3333.
Smith-Miner Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Sanborn family; to share a special memory, visit www.smithminer.com