Joan Marie Luoma was called home to Christ on Jan. 17, 2020. Joan was born June 20, 1933 in Sault Ste Marie, where she grew up in a loving family with her sisters Gail and Noel as well as her brother Kerry (deceased). She met the love of her life Vic (deceased) before graduating from Soo High School. Joan went on to graduate in 1953 from the School of Nursing in Marquette. The happy couple married on Dec. 27, 1954 and moved to Berkeley, Calif., Joan working at Cowell Memorial Hospital while Vic attended University. Returning to the Soo in 1956, Joan worked at War Memorial Hospital while they then prepared to move to Midland, for their new careers, Vic with The Dow Chemical Co. and Joan with Midland Hospital as an operating room nurse. More University for Vic in East Lansing, then returning to Midland to raise their two children with more on the way. Together they had five children: Eric, Scott (deceased), David, Lynn, and Davin. They also loved and cared for Vic's deceased sister JoAnn's children, Todd and Keith Burnside. Joan was blessed by her many grandchildren: Lynn, Keith, Anthony, Alex, Caleb, Sedona and Kyle. Joan had a passion for art as a talented watercolor artist. Always looking for the beauty in everything as inspiration for her next masterpiece. Later in life, she enjoyed taking art classes and experimenting with other mediums, ultimately showcasing her work in a gallery alongside her son Scott. Joan loved music and singing. She had many wonderful years in the church choir with her favorite being the "True Spirit Singers" at Trinity Lutheran Church, where she was a member for over 50 years. She was blessed by her many friends who helped her continue to sing as long as she was able. When she wasn't singing in the choir, she was singing at home or in the car and loved an old fashioned piano sing-a-long with family. More recently, thanks to a dear church friend, she was able to enjoy weekly piano playing in her own home. In addition to being an artist, Joan was an accomplished swimmer. She was a pool lifeguard with advanced swimming certifications, loved water Zumba, swimming laps at the community center or swimming across Wixom lake while Vic would row a boat beside her. She had a genuine and joy filled heart that loved sharing time with family and friends. The only thing she wanted to know after a visit was, "When will I see you again?" Joan will be profoundly missed and our memories with her will be cherished forever.
Funeral services for Joan will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 3701 Jefferson Ave. in Midland, the Rev. Gerald Ferguson officiating. Friends, family and guests will be received on both Friday Jan. 31 from 4-7 p.m. at Ware-Smith
-Woolever Funeral Home, W. Wheeler St., Midland and at the church on Saturday at 10 a.m, prior to the service. Those wishing to make an expression of sympathy are encouraged to consider Joan's church home, Trinity Lutheran Church.