Joan M. Skym
Joan Markeith Skym, 85, of Midland, passed away at Stratford Pines Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Midland, April 19, 2020.
She was born to the late Bertha M. (Smith) and James R. Davidson, April 11, 1935. She graduated from Midland High School in 1953 and married Howard L. Skym on Aug. 27, 1955.
Joan had been employed with Dow Corning Corp and owned/operated Adorn Hairstyling. Upon Howard's retirement they moved to Rose City where she served as an EMT for Ogemaw County.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Howard L. Skym.
Joan leaves a daughter, Leslie (Mark) Szymanski; son, Howard J. (Christine) Skym; grandchildren, Rachel (Sean) Irwin, Rebecca (Michael) Dumont, Ethan (Tiffany) Szymanski, Jacob Szymanski, Timothy Szymanski, Jessica (Patrick) Witzke and Samantha Myers; and great-grandchildren, Logan and Leah Irwin, Natalie Dumont and Payton Witzke. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Sherry Skym.
Joan will be laid to rest at a private graveside ceremony on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Homer Township Cemetery. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the family in her memory.
Smith-Miner Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Skym family; to share a special memory, visit ww.smithminer.com
Published in Midland Daily News on Apr. 20, 2020