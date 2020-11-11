Joan Rae Foljahn
Joan Foljahn, 84, of Midland, passed away peacefully October 23, 2020 in Midland, Michigan, where she had lived since 1967. She was born May 25, 1936 to the late Blair and Hennessee (Peaslee) Foljahn in Marshfield, Wisconsin.
Joan was an accomplished singer in high school and won many awards in state competitions. She received a four-year full scholarship to the Julliard School of Music in New York City, which she decided not to pursue.
Joan began work at Dow Chemical in 1967 as a secretary in the TS&D department. She enjoyed it there, but when Affirmative Action created the opportunity for advancement, she was chosen to become one of the company's first female product representatives. She took that original opportunity and ran with it. Through much diligence and hard work, she was continuously promoted until her retirement as a senior executive in 1994.
She did a good deal of travelling in retirement and she continued to enjoy reading, gardening, quilting, painting and the company of her wonderful friends.
Joan is survived by her son, Tim Foljahn; brother, Dennis Foljahn; sister-in-law, Kathleen Foljahn; nieces and nephews, Margaret, Blair and Kim and their loving families.
Joan is predeceased by her brother Laverne "Smokey" Foljahn.
There will be no public service, but please hold one in your heart for her. Consider giving to a charity of your choice
or helping some one out who needs it. Joan was a kind soul who wanted the best for everybody. She was a hard worker but she also received a lot of help. She often marveled at the generosity she had received from friends and strangers alike. We think she would like you to help each other.
Smith-Miner Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Foljahn family. If you'd like to share a thought or a special memory, please visit www.smithminer.com