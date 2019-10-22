Joan, 58, succumbed to cancer in the comfort of her home in Silver Springs, Fla. on Oct. 5, 2019. She was born March 26, 1961 in Pontiac, Michigan to Lloyd and Patricia Anderson. Married June 2018 to her soulmate, Homer Powell, she was ever pressing forward making new and exciting memories. Joan was preceded in death by her father, Lloyd.



Survived by her beloved husband, Homer; her mother, Patricia; her four siblings, Dianne, Mary, Mike and Duane including their spouses. She was the loving mother of Jessica and Dwight as well as seven stepkids, Dianne, Seth, Robert, Melissa, Rachelle, Jeff and Vince; plus 15 grandkids and many nieces and nephews.



Joan loved to travel. Joan has touched so many people's lives with her kindness, generosity and sense of humor. She will forever live on in our hearts.



We will be having a celebration of her life in lieu of a funeral service on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at 6 p.m. at Sullivan's, 5235 Gratiot Road, Saginaw, MI 48638.