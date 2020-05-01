Joan V. Hume
Joan V. Hume, 86, of Midland, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020 at her daughter's home in St. Louis. The daughter of the late Alexander and Mary (Trombley) McDonald was born March 1, 1934 in Mount Haley Township. On Sept. 18, 1954, she married Ronald K. Hume at St. Brigid's Catholic Church where she was a life long member. They were married nearly 40 years before his passing in 1994. Joan worked with the Midland hospital for 10 years as a charting secretary.
Surviving are her daughters, Ann Marie (Jerry) Havens of St. Louis, Ronda Kay (Sue Ross) Hume of Midland and Mary L. (Raymond) Hume-Havens of Coleman; grandchildren, Amanda (Mike) Leslie, Angela (David) Banker, Ryan (Dan Veermesch) Havens, Elizabeth Havens and Emily Havens; great-grandchildren, Noelle, Lucas (Britany), Matthew, David and Braden; and sister-in-law, Bonnie McDonald.
In addition to her parents and husband, Joan was preceded in death by her brothers, Clyde, Ray, Donald, Miles, Clare, Allen, Robert and Dale McDonald; and sisters, Elsie Glesner, Ruth Wendt and Evelyn Craig.
Per Joan's wishes, cremation has taken place and a service to celebrate her life will be held at a later date. Those wishing to give memorial contributions may consider Autism Speaks or Pardee Cancer Treatment Fund of Midland. Arrangements are under the care of Wilson MILLER Funeral Home. Personal messages of condolence maybe offered to the family at www.wilson-miller.com
Published in Midland Daily News on May 1, 2020.