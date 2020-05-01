Joan V. Hume
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan V. Hume
Joan V. Hume, 86, of Midland, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020 at her daughter's home in St. Louis. The daughter of the late Alexander and Mary (Trombley) McDonald was born March 1, 1934 in Mount Haley Township. On Sept. 18, 1954, she married Ronald K. Hume at St. Brigid's Catholic Church where she was a life long member. They were married nearly 40 years before his passing in 1994. Joan worked with the Midland hospital for 10 years as a charting secretary.
Surviving are her daughters, Ann Marie (Jerry) Havens of St. Louis, Ronda Kay (Sue Ross) Hume of Midland and Mary L. (Raymond) Hume-Havens of Coleman; grandchildren, Amanda (Mike) Leslie, Angela (David) Banker, Ryan (Dan Veermesch) Havens, Elizabeth Havens and Emily Havens; great-grandchildren, Noelle, Lucas (Britany), Matthew, David and Braden; and sister-in-law, Bonnie McDonald.
In addition to her parents and husband, Joan was preceded in death by her brothers, Clyde, Ray, Donald, Miles, Clare, Allen, Robert and Dale McDonald; and sisters, Elsie Glesner, Ruth Wendt and Evelyn Craig.
Per Joan's wishes, cremation has taken place and a service to celebrate her life will be held at a later date. Those wishing to give memorial contributions may consider Autism Speaks or Pardee Cancer Treatment Fund of Midland. Arrangements are under the care of Wilson MILLER Funeral Home. Personal messages of condolence maybe offered to the family at www.wilson-miller.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Midland Daily News on May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Wilson MILLER Funeral Home - Midland
4210 N. Saginaw Rd
Midland, MI 48640
989-839-9966
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved