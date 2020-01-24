Joanne Faye (Ogden) "Jo" Stout, 74, of Midland, died Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 at her home due to complications of breast cancer
. She was born Feb. 4, 1945 in Six Lakes and married David F. Stout on March 10, 1979.
Jo leaves behind her husband; a daughter, Kim; a son, Travis; three stepchildren, Sandy, Sharon and Todd; along with two sisters, Dawn and Wendy.
A gathering of friends and family remembering Jo will be held in the spring. Cremation arrangements were entrusted to the care of Ware-Smith
-Woolever Funeral Directors.