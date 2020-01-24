Joanne Faye Stout (1945 - 2020)
Service Information
Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home - Midland
1200 W. Wheeler St
Midland, MI
48640
(989)-631-2292
Obituary
Joanne Faye (Ogden) "Jo" Stout, 74, of Midland, died Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 at her home due to complications of breast cancer. She was born Feb. 4, 1945 in Six Lakes and married David F. Stout on March 10, 1979.

Jo leaves behind her husband; a daughter, Kim; a son, Travis; three stepchildren, Sandy, Sharon and Todd; along with two sisters, Dawn and Wendy.

A gathering of friends and family remembering Jo will be held in the spring. Cremation arrangements were entrusted to the care of Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Directors.
Published in Midland Daily News on Jan. 24, 2020
