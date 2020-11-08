Joanne SovereenDuring the final year of Joanne Sovereen's life when ALS silenced her voice, her hands spoke for her. When she wasn't texting to communicate with friends and family, she relied upon her two favorite gestures: thumbs-up (Yes!) and pats to her heart (I love you). Just hours before she departed this earth on Nov. 6 at the age of 58, she gave her husband Mark a thumbs-up and patted her heart, a message he knew well.A quiet, devout, and gentle woman, Joanne's hands chronicled her daily life. As the daughter of a Baptist minister, she grew up in the gospel. Each morning, she held her Bible and read scripture. In the evening, she often spent many happy hours quilting, creating cross-stitch, and crocheting. Her friends and family were the fortunate recipients of pillows, scarves, and afghans. Her skills were exemplary. For one of her quilts, she was forced to locate a fifth Longarm quilter to sew her top quilt to its backing because the first four refused her request; they each insisted her quilt was a work of art and belonged on a wall, not a bed. Music was also integral to her life. Inheriting her father's mandolin, she decided, in recent years, to learn to play.But as much as she loved learning, she was her own toughest critic. According to her husband, Joanne's only real fault was being too hard on herself, which cost her a measure of joy at times. She now has that joy in abundance.She grew up the youngest of four siblings, graduated Bullock Creek High School, and started work at Chemical Bank, where she met her future husband Mark. Their first date was the football rivalry between Midland High and Dow High. But time reveals all. After they were married, Mark discovered that she was not a fan of sports. Fortunately, this was not a deal breaker, and they enjoyed many other activities like country drives, gardening, going for walks, and traveling the world. Joanne harbored a soft spot for the English countryside. Annually, the two of them escaped Michigan's winter-gray skies for vacations in sunny Maui.Joanne was a valued employee at Mid Michigan Medical Center, where she worked as an integral part of the Patient Financial Services Team for 30 years before retiring in June 2019. There she was known for her personal customer service, her kindness, and her ready smile. She held life-long friendships and never lacked for lunch engagements. Her listening skills and thoughtfulness endeared her to all. She always remembered the birthdays of extended family by sending cards, pretty much single-handedly keeping the post office solvent.Having battled ALS for 14 months with courage, grace, and acceptance, Joanne no longer needs her hands to express herself for she is in God's hands, and He welcomes His child home.Joanne's presence will be sorely missed by those who knew and loved her. She is survived by Mark Sovereen, her biggest fan and her husband of 32 years, and his children Dave Sovereen and Lisa Shankus. She was adored by her loving family: her mother June Youmans; her siblings Julie Brown (Gary); Dan Youmans (Karen); Becky Youmans-DeMoss (Roger DeMoss), and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father Reverend Robert Youmans and her grandparents Archie and Pauline Owens. They held a special place in her heart throughout her life.They are grateful for everyone who helped them through this difficult time, and they wish to acknowledge their physician Dr. Sasha Savage by name. His actions were above and beyond standard care, and they meant everything.Funeral services for Joanne will take place at 2 p.m., Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 11 at the Ware Smith Woolever Funeral Home, 1200 W. Wheeler St. in Midland. Pastor Daniel Youmans, Joanne's nephew, will officiate. Joanne's family will receive friends at the funeral home from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m.. For those wishing to share in the service but are unable to attend, please contact the funeral home for live-streaming directions.In lieu of flowers, those wishing to offer an expression of sympathy are invited to consider a contribution to ALS of Michigan, the Midland Humane Society, or Lighthouse Body of Christ Church.