John A. McKellar, age 99 of Dexter, MI, formerly of Midland, passed away on Sept. 19, 2019. He was born in Freeland, Michigan, April 1, 1920 to Albert and Harriet (Wightman) McKellar. After graduating from St. Charles High School he worked as an orderly at Saginaw General Hospital while attending Bay City Junior College. Two years later he enlisted in the U.S. Navy during WWII, serving as a Pharmacist Mate, First Class, primarily in the Solomon Islands. Afterward he completed a degree in accounting from Cleary College. John worked for GM Grey Iron Foundry in Saginaw before spending 25 years as a programmer/analyst for Dow Chemical Company. An avid baseball fan his entire life, John played semi-pro baseball in the Farm League in the St. Charles, Freeland, Saginaw, and Midland area.



On Oct. 16, 1948 John married Marjorie A. Thurlow and together they had five children. He is survived by his daughters, Mary Ann McKellar and Paula (Mike) Koegler, sons Martin (Caryl) McKellar, and Michael (Nancy) McKellar, and seven grandchildren, Paul McKellar, Kian McKellar, Anna Mercier, Matt Koegler, Tracy McKellar, Jesse Klein, and Julia Koegler. He is predeceased by his wife, Marjorie, and his son, John C. McKellar, and his three brothers, Forrest, Robert, and Earl McKellar, and sister, Marguerite Reeves.



Friends and family may call at the Wilson Miller Funeral Home on Wednesday, Sept. 25 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Midland. A luncheon will be held after the service, followed by interment at Old Calvary Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to either the Midland Veterans Memorial Endowment Fund or the Midland Junior/Senior Little League Baseball Endowment Fund at Midland Area Community Foundation, 76 Ashman Circle, Midland, MI 48640; or St. Joseph Care and Hospice, C/O Bev Rice, Trinity Health at Home, 17410 College Parkway Suite 150, Livonia, MI 48152.