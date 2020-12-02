John Billingsley
John F. Billingsley, 81, of Sanford, passed away November 22, 2020 at MidMichigan Medical Center. He was born March 14, 1939 in Bay City to Forest and Beulah (Woods) Billingsley. John graduated from Midland High School in 1957 and remained active with class reunions. He was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps, serving from 1957 to 1959. On May 17, 1974, John married Michelle LaLonde and she survives him. He hailed from a family of carpenters, a chosen occupation he loved, and retired as a Business Agent for the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America. After retirement, he continued with the craft he loved. John lovingly and voluntarily constructed wheelchair ramps locally. He was awarded several "Volunteer of the Year" awards from organizations, including the Civitan Club, Center for the Independent Living, and the Sanford Historical Society. Two of his favorite accomplishments were construction of the "Big Wheels" display and spearheading the Veterans Memorial booth at the Sanford Museum. Many benefited from John's superior carpentry skills and he never denied a request for his expertise, advice or chance to supervise a project, often asking, "Is that how you would do it? "John was exceedingly generous and thrived on helping others.
He was notorious for forcing any visitor to his beloved woodshop to bear witness to his latest project or show off an addition to his many collections. John's sense of outrageous humor elicited laughs often. He was a true character, loved to pull pranks, often telling children prunes were candy and purposefully calling others by the wrong name. John will always be remembered for his signature handlebar mustache, vibrant smile, and twinkle of mischief in hi baby blue eyes.
He was predeceased by his parents, brothers Edwin Billingsley and Forest Billingsley, sister Barbara Billingsley Davila, and grandson Gavin Garza. Left with memories are his wife Michelle, children John D. (Edie) Billingsley, Kimberly (John) Ade, Donald (Deb Herford) Billingsley, Gina Dahl, and Anne (Mike) Mckee, grandchildren Theodore Billingsley, Julia Hohensee, Bill Ade, Nicholas Ade, Alexis Ade, Stephanie Billingsley, Lindsey Billingsley, Lindsay Dahl, Jordan Garza, and Kole Garza, and several great grandchildren, brothers Bernard (Patty) Billingsley, Tom (Joan) Billingsley, Walter (Clarrissia) Billingsley, and Michael Billingsley, and sister-in-law Janet Billingsley.
Funeral Services for John will take place at 11:00 A.M. Saturday December 5, 2020 from the Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home 1200 W. Wheeler St. Rev. Ruth Ann Nagle will officiate with burial in Jerome Township Cemetery. John's family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 4-7 P.M. and on Saturday from 10 A.M. until time of service. Full Military Honors will be presented by the The Midland Area Veterans. For those wishing to share in the service but unable to attend, the service will be live streamed under John's obituary at www.wswfh.com
. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, visitation will be limited to 25 people at one time for the funeral service and visitation. Social distancing and masks are required due to Health Department guidelines.