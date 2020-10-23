John 'Jack' Byerly
John "Jack" Byerly, 79, went home to be with the Lord after a courageous battle with cancer, Oct. 21, 2020. He was born May 22, 1941 in Canton, Ohio to the late Millard and Martha Byerly. He graduated from Hoover High School in North Canton, Ohio, holds a B.A. degree from Tri State College (Trine University) in Angola, Ind. and an M.B.A. from Central Michigan University. He spent his entire career working for the Dow Corning Corp.
He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Marjorie; children, Mark (Laura) Byerly of Lapeer, Kristin (Scott) Eising of Minneapolis, Minn. and Brian Byerly of Knoxville, Tenn.; grandchildren, Alyssa Byerly, Andria (Seth) Dixon, Brendan Byerly, Shannan Byerly, Evan Eising, Clara Eising and Sebastian Eising; and sister, Jill Byerly of Virginia Beach, Va. Jack was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother. He will be greatly missed by all. Jack enjoyed the outdoors, the water, old cars and football. He spent the last 20 years enjoying summers on the Saginaw Bay with family and friends, and winters in Florida, before recently moving back to Midland.
A special thanks to Hartland Hospice and the Cremation Society of Mid Michigan. A memorial service will take place at a later date. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions to the Mayo Clinic Pancreatic Cancer Research, 200 1st St. SW, Rochester, MN 55905 or the Moffitt Pancreatic Cancer Research Center P.O. Box 23827, Tampa, FL 33633. To sign an online guestbook, visit www.cremationsocietymidmi.com
Arrangements were made with Cremation Society of Mid Michigan.