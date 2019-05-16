John C. McKellar, 67, of Midland, passed away May 9, 2019. He was born Nov. 12, 1951 to John A. and Marjorie A. (Thurlow) McKellar. He graduated from Midland High School and earned a B.A. in education from Saginaw Valley State University. John served in the U.S. Naval Construction Battalion before working as a pipefitter in the U.A. Local 85 for more than 40 years.
John's hobbies included birdwatching and nature photography, as well as karate, in which he had earned a black belt.
He is survived by his father, John A. McKellar; sisters, Mary Ann McKellar and Paula (Mike) Koegler; brothers, Martin (Caryl) McKellar and Michael (Nancy) McKellar; and seven nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Marjorie McKellar.
A private graveside service will be held. Memorial donations in John's memory can be made to the Chippewa Nature Center in Midland, or to the donor's favorite charity.