John "Jack" Ellis Dorrien, 88, February 25, 1931 - Dec 11, 2019 - wanted to leave this world in one of two ways. His first choice was right after making a long putt on 18 for birdie. He was granted his second choice which was peacefully transitioning while falling asleep. Wonderful ....barber ... 25 years on Main St. Midland, MI starting in 1952 at Tom Comerford's, (currently Gratzi) then 15 years founding Ashman Plaza Barbers (currently front portion of Live Oak Coffeehouse) ...unofficial historian of Midland County after hearing every story from his male customers and knew all of their sons (and none of the daughters)....wonderful ...singer... Blessed Sacrament Church Choir, 13 Midland Music Society productions and 20+ years Men of Music tenor section...wonderful ....golfer ... five holes-in-one, proud member of the Wolfpack at Currie Municipal Golf Course, beat his age numerous times first at age 74, ... wonderful ...father to five unique boys ...attended hundreds of kids' ball games, his favorite travels were to see his sons' adopted towns of Boston, New York, Austin and Los Angeles. Loved to study maps and globes. Never sick or in pain even after growing up with the idea that 4 out of 5 doctors preferred Camel cigarettes and battling COPD. Married his high school beauty queen sweetheart Virginia Hank, Miss DeTour for Chippewa County 1949, married for 69+ years.



Jack is survived by his wife Virginia, and four of his sons; Gary (Eris McClure) NY NY, Gregory (Robyn Hampton) of Midland, Michael (Brooke Bilger) of Austin TX, and Eric of Midland. Grandchildren Sara (William Christians), Hope, and Anna. Great grandchild Nicholas Christians. In-laws Louis Hank, Lorraine (Wilbert) Schremp, close family friend Mike Ferguson, and numerous nieces and nephews.



Jack is predeceased by his son Andrew, his parents Anne Rice and Ellis Dorrien, all his siblings Gladys (Fred) Lee, Clyde Dorrien, Kenneth (Jessie) Dorrien, Ralph (Joyce) Dorrien, Edna (Glen) Geyer, daughter-in-law Brenda Biggs, sister-in-law Charlotte (Johnny) Firack, Betty Hurst, and Judy Hank.



Cremation at his request has already occurred. A memorial service will occur in the summer of 2020 with the spreading of his ashes at Watson's Dock in DeTour, MI where he spent countless hours as a boy fishing and swimming in the St. Mary's River. Those wishing to make a memorial donation are asked to consider MidMichigan Hospice or the .*

