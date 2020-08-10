John Fontanna

John FontannaJohn Mills Fontanna, 90, of Midland, passed away peacefully Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020 at Bickford of Midland with his beloved wife by his side. He was born Oct. 6, 1929 in Lansing, son of the late Stanley G. and Laura E. (Mills) Fontanna. In 1946 he graduated from Lansing Sexton High School and in 1950 from Denison University in Granville, Ohio. John continued his education at the University of Colorado with an LLB in 1953 and from the University of Michigan with a MBA in 1957. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1955. He then worked in public accounting and became a CPA in 1960. John worked for The Dow Chemical Co. in corporate auditing from 1967 until his retirement in 1994.John leaves behind his loving wife and best friend, Karen (McCullough) Fontanna, who he married on Sept. 21, 1968 in Standish. Preceding him in death in addition to his parents, were a sister, Emily Ann; and his in-laws, Melvin and Helen McCullough.John enjoyed sailing, playing handball and bridge, reading, walking, traveling and watching all forms of sports especially the teams from the University of Michigan. He spent many winters in South Carolina with Karen, they went on many cruises and enjoyed traveling together to different parts of the world.Cremation for John has taken place and no services are planned at this time. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider The Salvation Army. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Directors.