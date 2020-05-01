John Frederick Yount
John Frederick Yount, 75, of Naples, Fla., passed away April 26, 2020 at home surrounded by family after a long and courageous battle with cancer. He was born Dec. 14, 1944 in Detroit, the son of the late Jack and Jane Yount of Romeo, Mich. He was a graduate of Rochester High and Michigan Tech University with a degree in mechanical engineering with an emphasis on power generation. He served as a first lieutenant in the U.S. Army as an ordinance officer during the Vietnam Era. On July 6, 1975 he married Melanie Viella Roberts, who carries on their love. He had a long successful career working for GE, The Dow Chemical Co. and Central Michigan University. He was the loving father of two children, Torrens Yount and Adelia Harp, who he raised in Midland. He retired to Naples, Fla. in 2005 where he enjoyed the sun, beach, fishing and his pool.
He is survived by his loving wife, Melanie Yount of Naples, Fla.; his son and daughter-in-law, Torrens and Kylee Yount and their children James, Declan and Bryar Rose of Canton, Mich.; his daughter and son-in-law, Adelia and Ryan Harp, and their children Colton and Alyse of New Lothrop, Mich; his sister, Judy and Mike Geib of San Ramon, Calif.; his sister, Janet Day and Chris Brown of Portsmouth, N.H.; his brother, Jim and Cathy Yount of Tampa, Fla.; and many nieces, nephews and great-nieces/nephews.
If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Florida Cancer Specialists Foundation at FCSF.org or to Avow Hospice. A private family service will be held Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Hodges Funeral Home in Naples Memorial Garden. His family looks forward to celebrating his life with others once the pandemic has passed.
Published in Midland Daily News on May 1, 2020.