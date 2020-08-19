John Grambau

John GrambauJohn Edward Grambau died unexpectedly, Aug. 16, 2020. He was 71. John died doing what he loved the most; exploring the Manistee River. John was born in Pontiac to Raymond and Dorothy Grambau (Roth).John is survived by his mother, Dorothy; as well as his devoted, loving companion and best friend, Paula Renker. He also leaves behind his son, Nathan (Jennifer); and grandson, Gavin, whom he adored. John was also a loyal and passionate supporter of Paula's children, Christopher (Theresa) and Corey (Sherry); as well as her grandchildren, (Griffin, Delaney, and Xander).John graduated with a specialist degree in school psychology from Central Michigan University. John had an enormous impact on the lives and families he encountered as a school psychologist at the Midland County Educational Service Agency.John loved traveling, gardening, reading, cooking, hiking, fishing and learning. He mostly loved the cabin and the Manistee River where he could be found casting a line, searching for rocks or watching the river go by.He will be dearly missed for his humor, kindness and appreciation for all that nature offers.A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider donating to your favorite cause. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home.