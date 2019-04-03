John "Jack" Haigh, 90, of Hope, passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Woodland Hospice House in Mount Pleasant. He was born May 21, 1928 at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, the son of Harry and Erna (Martin) Haigh. On Aug. 26, 1950, he was united in marriage to Ellen A. Rambo in Saginaw, where they lived before moving to Hope. She preceded him in death in 2008. Jack was employed with The Dow Chemical Co. his whole life until his retirement in 1982. He was a simple man that enjoyed nature, you could always find Jack out fishing or in the garden. After retirement one of his many hobbies included woodworking, and he excelled in his craft, and took great pride in his work.
Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Dawn Seeburger; two grandsons, Chris (Monica) Seeburger and Michael Seeburger; four great-grandchildren, Natalie, Hannah, Logan and Wyatt. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ellen; parents; brother, Daniel H. Haigh.
Graveside Services will be conducted on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at Midland Memorial Gardens, 565 N. Meridian Road, Midland. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Beaverton. www.hall-kokotovichfuneralhome.com