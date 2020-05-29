John HubbardJohn Edward Hubbard, 77, passed away peacefully with family by his side, Friday afternoon, May 22, 2020 at Toni and Trish House. He was born Nov. 6, 1942 in Ithaca, the son of Raymond and Mary Jane (Schaeffer) Hubbard. John served in the U.S. Navy. On Sept. 22, 1979 John married Judith (Ensign) Loubert where they lived in Midland with their family. He worked for Detroit Local #169 as a boilermaker for many years. John was an avid golfer. When he wasn't on the golf course he was working in his yard or spending time with his family. John will be remembered dearly for his big heart and generous spirit.He is survived by his wife, Judy; children, Cheryl (Don) Baudoux, David (Cindy) Loubert, Jeff Hubbard; grandchildren, Brittany Rebant, Brandon Rebant, Cortne Muller, Lee Muller, Shaunna Costicov, Mollie Sweeney; three great-grandchildren; brother, Clarence (Janet) Smith; and sister, Sylvia Pero. He was preceded in death by his two sons, John R. Hubbard and Steven Loubert; brothers, Victor Hubbard and Bill Hubbard.A private graveside memorial will take place with a celebration of life dinner at a later date. Those planning an expression may wish to consider Toni and Trish House, PO Box 125, Auburn, MI 48611-0125. Arrangements are in the care of Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home.