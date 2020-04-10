Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John J. Rae. View Sign Service Information O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home 41555 Grand River Ave Novi , MI 48375 (248)-348-1800 Send Flowers Obituary

John J. Rae

John Rae of Fox Run Village in Novi, was born Sept. 11, 1935 in Battle Creek to Kathryn (McGrail) and Gordon Rae. He was the oldest of five siblings: Mary Martha Rae (deceased); Catherine (Dan) Kunitzer of Battle Creek and St. Pete Beach, Fla.; Margaret Ann (Andrew ) Kronk of Livonia, and Michael (Suzanne) Rae of Battle Creek. He graduated as the salutatorian of St. Philip High School in 1953. After high school graduation, he attended and graduated cum laude from John Carroll University in Cleveland, Ohio in 1957 with a bachelor of science degree in social science. During his college years, he performed throughout the Midwest and East as a soloist with the John Carroll Glee Club. He graduated from DePaul School of Law in Chicago, Ill. in 1961 with the degree of juris doctor.

John married Ann Kinskey in 1961. They have three daughters, Elizabeth Ann Rae of Farmington Hills, Susan (Christopher) Vecchio of Birmingham and Mary Lynn Rae of Chicago, Ill.; five granddaughters and three grandsons; 10 nieces and nephews.

John also served in the U.S. Army and the U.S. Army Reserves, being honorably discharged with the rank of captain. He was a member of The Church of the Holy Family in Novi, and the State Bar of Michigan. He was known by his peers as "the lawyer's lawyer." Burial arrangements are pending. Expressions of sympathy to

A memorial service will be planned at a later date.

Published in Midland Daily News on Apr. 10, 2020

