John Joseph WiltJohn Joseph Wilt, 81 of Midland, died Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Aleda E. Lutz VA Medical Center in Saginaw. He was born April 3, 1939 in Flint, son of the late Joseph John and Ruth Alice (Hemminger) Wilt. John served in the United States Navy and worked for Dow Corning in their electrical and instrumentation department. He was a volunteer and advocate for Big Brothers and Big Sisters for over 20 years and had over 25 brothers he enjoyed spending time with. John loved being outdoors, especially near a campfire, fishing, or being around his pond.He is survived by his daughters, Maree (Dean) Beach of Midland and Alicia (Jody) Neiman of Saginaw; grandchildren, Redeana (Jason) Jacovitch, Crystal Beach, Jamey Jacovitch, Nathan Beach, Mary Neiman, and Kaitlyn Neiman; three great grandchildren, Spencer, William, and Bentley; and brother, William Wilt of Miami, FL. In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by wife, Mary Jane (DeLong) Wilt in May 2000, his brother, David Wilt and sister, Linda Carter. The family would like to give a special thank you to the nurses and staff of the Palliative Care Unit at the VA Hospital.Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020 from Midland Missionary Church, 2489 W. Prairie Rd. Pastor David Kissinger will officiate with burial to follow in Lee Township Cemetery. John's family will receive friends at the church on Saturday from 12 noon until the time of service. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Midland Missionary Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Directors.