Dr. John M. OstergrenDr. John M. "Doc" Ostergren, 95, of Midland, died Tuesday evening, June 2, 2020 at Toni and Trish House in Auburn. He was born April 9, 1925 in St. Paul, Minn., son of the late John and Gertrude (Malmgren) Ostergren on the 60th anniversary of the end of the Civil War. After living in Minnesota, Doc moved to Jackson, Mich. where he graduated from high school and entered the service six months later. He served in the U.S. Army Air Corps on active duty for two years. Upon returning home, he joined the U.S. Air Force Reserve for the next 11 years and obtained the rank of captain and was a multi-engine pilot. In 1949, after attending National College of Chiropractic, he opened his first practice in Greenville, Mich. before moving it to Alma, and finally built his practice of the last 50 years, Healthway Chiropractic Clinic, a building which has been a fixture for the last 48 years in Midland. He was a pioneer of being a fill-in doctor for vacationing doctors and emergencies across Michigan, totaling 47 different practices from the years 1991 to 1999. Doc had been a chiropractor for over 70 years and loved his profession and the friends he had amassed over the years. He married the former Carol Ann Shearer on July 19, 1969. They would have celebrated their 51st wedding anniversary next month. He enjoyed reading, primarily books about World War II, golfing, hunting, fishing, sports, especially softball and was a member of the Midland Center Lodge #273 F.&A.M.Doc is survived by his wife, Carol; two sons, Eric (Karen) Ostergren and Kevin Ostergren all of Midland; three daughters, Diane Gilson of Ypsilanti, Laura (John) Bell of Raleigh, N.C. and Vondria (Wayne) Lederman of New York City; grandchildren, Jolene, Shannon, Madison, Kimberly, Jason, Nicole, Max, Jodi and Bradley; and 16 great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter-in-law, Julie (Kawiecki) Ostergren; and his sister, Betty Newbill.Memorials services will take place at a later date due to COVID-19. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Toni and Trish House, Aldersgate United Methodist Church, or The Salvation Army. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Directors.