John Miller Magel Jr.John Miller Magel Jr., 76, of Midland, died Sunday afternoon, Aug. 2, 2020 at MidMichigan Medical Center. He was born July 17, 1944 in Greenwich, Conn., son of the late John M. and Virginia (Custer) Magel Sr.On July 2, 1976 he married the former Christine L. Usteski in Fraser, and she survives him. John was a graduate of Trinidad State College in Colorado and worked as an IT specialist primarily in the automotive field. He was very creative, published many books, did many beautiful pen and ink drawings and was known for his cartoons. A Michigan pure artist, certified 2018.In addition to his wife Christine "Chris" Magel of Midland, he is survived by his children: sons, John (Bridget) Magel III of St. Clair, Phillip (Stephanie) Magel of Richmond and daughter Ashleigh (Jordan) Summers of Midland; grandchildren, Natalie, Luke, Henrik and Judd Magel, and Ainsley and Stella Summers. John is also survived by his brother, David (Donna) Magel of Coldwater; sister, Catharine Magel of St. Louis, Mo.; and by many nieces, nephews, cousins and family friends.Private family services will take place at Memorial Presbyterian Church's Memorial Columbarium with the Rev. Dr. Wallace H. Mayton III officiating. In lieu of gifts, please spread joy and kindness in memory of John.