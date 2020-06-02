John Oliver 'Jack' BeyerJohn Oliver "Jack" Beyer, 75 of Midland, died Saturday, May 30, 2020. He was born Feb. 6, 1945 in Lebanon, Ore., son of the late Ralph and Maxine (Pierron) Beyer. Jack grew up in Idaho and graduated from Weiser High School. He went on to attend College of Idaho where he obtained his undergraduate degree and began graduate school at Oregon State University. Jack was then commissioned as an officer in the U.S. Navy and served during the Vietnam War. After receiving an honorable discharge, he continued his graduate education at the University of Massachusetts, earning his doctorate. While working for Pfizer Chemical in Groton, Connecticut, Jack met the former Nancy Kay Lind during a bible study group and the two were married on August 19, 1978. After receiving his Ph.D., Jack was hired by The Dow Chemical Co., retiring as an analytical chemist in 2015. He was an avid reader and enjoyed tinkering with his cars and going for bike rides around town. Jack was a man of faith and dedicated much of his time to Midland Reformed Church where he was a member and served as elder and deacon. He also served on the school board for Midland Christian School, committing himself to help the continuation of Christian education.Jack is survived by his wife, Nancy Beyer; children, Matthew Beyer and Sarah Beyer; brother, Lenwood Beyer; and one niece, nephews and cousins.Private funeral services will take place at Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home with Pastor Michael DeRuyter of Midland Reformed Church officiating. The ability to livestream Jack's service will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020 via his obituary page on the funeral home website. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Midland Christian School or Midland Reformed Church.