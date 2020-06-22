John Ostergren

John OstergrenDr. John M. "Doc" Ostergren, 95, of Midland, died Tuesday evening, June 2, 2020 at Toni and Trish House in Auburn. Hewas born April 9, 1925 in St. Paul, Minnesota, son of the late John and Gertrude (Malmgren) Ostergren on the 60thanniversary of the end of the Civil War. After living in Minnesota, Doc Moved to Jackson, Michigan where he graduatedfrom high school and entered the service six months later. He served in the United States Army Air Corps on active dutyfor two years. Upon returning home, he joined the United States Air Force Reserve for the next 11 years and obtained therank of Captain and was a multi-engine pilot. In 1949, after attending National College of Chiropractic, he opened hisfirst practice in Greenville, Michigan before moving it to Alma, and finally built his practice of the last 50 years,Healthway Chiropractic Clinic, a building which has been a fixture for the last 48 years in Midland. He was a pioneer ofbeing a fill-in doctor for vacationing doctors and emergencies across Michigan, totaling 47 different practices from theyears 1991 to 1999. Doc had been a chiropractor for over 70 years and loved his profession and the friends he hadamassed over the years. He married the former Carol Ann Shearer on July 19, 1969. They would have celebrated their51st wedding anniversary next month. He enjoyed reading, primarily books about WWII, golfing, hunting, fishing, sports —especially softball — and was a member of the Midland Center Lodge #273 F.& A.M.Doc is survived by his wife Carol; two sons Eric (Karen) Ostergren and Kevin Ostergren all of Midland; three daughtersDiane Gilson of Ypsilanti, Laura (John) Bell of Raleigh, NC, and Vondria (Wayne) Lederman of New York City;grandchildren Jolene, Shannon, Madison, Kimberly, Jason, Nicole, Max, Jodi, and Bradley; and 16 great grandchildren. Inaddition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter-in-law Julie (Kawiecki) Ostergren and his sister Betty Newbill.Memorials services will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, June 26, 2020 from Aldersgate United Methodist Church withPastor Michael Sawicki and Rev. Dr. Wallace H. Mayton III officiating. Doc's family will receive friends at the churchThursday afternoon from 4-7 p.m. and on Friday from 10 a.m. until time of service. Military Honors will be presentedby the Midland Area Veterans. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Toni and Trish House,Aldersgate United Methodist Church, or Salvation Army. Services for Doc will be livestreamed from the church website,or go to the Ware-Smith-Woolever website, starting at 10:45 a.m.Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Ware Smith Woolever Funeral Directors.There will be no visitation at the funeral home.