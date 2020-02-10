Johnny Overfield, World Fast Pitch Softball hall of famer, has past away. He was 92 years old. Johnny was a starting shortstop for the World Campion Dow AC's and also player-coach for the World Champion McCardle Fast Pitch softball team. He is survived by his wife Patsy, and his three children and four stepchildren Mike (Patty) Overfield, Sue Overfield, Tammy (Jim) Fulkerson, John England, Todd England, Bevin England, Mary Elizabeth Moon, and many grandchidren and great grandchildren. Johnny was a wonderful father and husband and will be missed by his family. See you in heaven Johnny!