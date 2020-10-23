John R. MierJohn R. Mier, 91, of Midland, passed away Oct.17, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife Peggy, and his parents Conrad and Wilma of Highland Park, Texas.He is survived by his son, Robert; and his wife, Monica; and his granddaughter, Kiley Fromknecht and her husband Dan. He was a wonderful and devoted husband for 65 years to his wife, Peggy whom he adored; a loving and supportive father to his son, Robert for 62 years to whom he taught how to be the best man possible; and an amazing grandfather to his granddaughter, Kiley for 28 years. He was also a committed friend to many who knew and respected him as a kind, generous, honest and loyal man. John loved to tell stories of his past, in particular growing up in Texas, but especially Bobby Layne and Doak Walker.After graduating Rice University as a chemical engineer, he began his long and dedicated career with The Dow Chemical Co. in 1950 until his retirement in 1992 with a job he enjoyed, and which took him across the country and challenged him with many roles. John loved to golf, read history books and was always ready to offer help and support to anyone who knew him. He was a civic volunteer for Midland, volunteered locally through the Kiwassee Kiwanis for many years, and also gave as much time as he could to his beloved First United Methodist Church of Midland. John made everyone better by his presence and touched many lives both professionally and socially. He was genuinely loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.As he wished to be cremated, his ashes will be laid to rest in the Memorial Garden of the First United Methodist Church of Midland.A memorial service is planned in Midland at a later date. In lieu of flowers, an expression of sympathy can be made in his memory to Senior Services of Midland or First United Methodist Church of Midland. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Directors.