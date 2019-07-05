July 21, 1956 * June 4, 2019
John Richard (Rich) Nash passed suddenly and unexpectedly at home in Coleman on June 4.
Richard was born July 21, 1956 in Columbus, Ohio. Born to parents Richard Hemphill Nash and Shirley Ann (Morgan) Nash, of Friday Harbor, Washington and Shawnee, Ohio, respectively.
Richard attended school in Swindon, England; Shawnee; Midland; and Friday Harbor. He was a member of the Friday Harbor High School graduating class of 1975.
He returned to Midland for a short time before enlisting in the U.S. Navy
, and served aboard the U.S.S. Forrestal, 1977 to 1980. Upon his honorable discharge from the Navy, he returned to Midland.
Richard was a very kind, honest man with a quiet manner. He was also quick-witted and very funny. He was generous, genuine and loving. The best brother we could have ever had.
He was preceded in death by his father, mother and brother Jeffrey Nash; Grandparents Harry and Rita (Stowe) Morgan of Shawnee; and John and Edna (Hemphill) Nash of Friday Harbor; Aunts Karen Clark, Patrica Nash, Nancy Hansen; and uncles John (Jackie) Nash, Robert Nash and Ray Hansen; Cousins Peter Levy, Jennifer Tharp, Jennifer Nash and Troy Busch.
He is survived by his sisters Teresa Nash, Susan Nash and Patricia Nash; brother-in-law David Jimenez and niece Morgan Nash; aunts Mary Levy, Patricia Tharp, Sandy Morgan; and uncles Pete Morgan, Robert Moody, Sheldon Levy, Michael Tharp and Garry Clark; and numerous cousins in Michigan, Ohio and Washington.
We will all miss him but we take comfort in knowing his spirit is with our family members who have gone before, especially our parents.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 20 at Midland cemetery in Midland, with a reception to follow. A memorial for Rich will be held at noon on Sunday, Sept. 8, at South Beach, Friday Harbor. Family and friends are invited to join us.