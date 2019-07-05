Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Richard Nash. View Sign Service Information Graveside service 2:00 PM Midland Cemetery Midland , MI View Map Memorial service 12:00 PM South Beach Friday Harbor , MI View Map Send Flowers Obituary





John Richard (Rich) Nash passed suddenly and unexpectedly at home in Coleman on June 4.



Richard was born July 21, 1956 in Columbus, Ohio. Born to parents Richard Hemphill Nash and Shirley Ann (Morgan) Nash, of Friday Harbor, Washington and Shawnee, Ohio, respectively.



Richard attended school in Swindon, England; Shawnee; Midland; and Friday Harbor. He was a member of the Friday Harbor High School graduating class of 1975.



He returned to Midland for a short time before enlisting in the



Richard was a very kind, honest man with a quiet manner. He was also quick-witted and very funny. He was generous, genuine and loving. The best brother we could have ever had.



He was preceded in death by his father, mother and brother Jeffrey Nash; Grandparents Harry and Rita (Stowe) Morgan of Shawnee; and John and Edna (Hemphill) Nash of Friday Harbor; Aunts Karen Clark, Patrica Nash, Nancy Hansen; and uncles John (Jackie) Nash, Robert Nash and Ray Hansen; Cousins Peter Levy, Jennifer Tharp, Jennifer Nash and Troy Busch.



He is survived by his sisters Teresa Nash, Susan Nash and Patricia Nash; brother-in-law David Jimenez and niece Morgan Nash; aunts Mary Levy, Patricia Tharp, Sandy Morgan; and uncles Pete Morgan, Robert Moody, Sheldon Levy, Michael Tharp and Garry Clark; and numerous cousins in Michigan, Ohio and Washington.



We will all miss him but we take comfort in knowing his spirit is with our family members who have gone before, especially our parents.



