John William Coppens died on Monday, December 23, 2019, after fighting a battle with cancer. John was born to John "Jack" and Josephine (Clark) Coppens on December 8, 1944 in Merrill. He attended Merrill Schools and was part of the graduating class in 1963. On August 27, 1966, he married the love of his life and soulmate, Gretta Elaine Bartow. They had two sons; John W. Coppens, Jr. married to Jennifer, grandson, Jack and Kevin R. Coppens, married to Joslyn, grandchildren, Shawn, Sydney, Taylor and Easton. John is survived by his mother, Josephine, brother, Ken and Ruth Coppens, sister, Pat Watson, sister, Cindy and Greg Wenzel, and brother, Gary and Cheryl Coppens and brother-in-law, Dave and Ginny Bartow along with many nieces, nephews and cherished friends. He is predeceased by his wife, Gretta, father, John "Jack", father and mother in law, William and Henrietta (Volz)Bartow, brother in law, Ronald Watson, brother and sister in law, Charles and Venida Burch, and brother and sister in law, Donald and Darlene Gray. John retired from Dow Chemical in 1998 after 33 years of service as a rigger/crane operator. He was actively involved in numerous charitable organizations; United Way for 30 years, including serving on the board of directors, board member for Cancer Services, board member for Children & Family Services, board member for Midland Tomorrow, and volunteered at MidMichigan Medical Center as a courtesy van driver. When his son was deployed in Operation Desert Storm, John worked on fundraising and family assistance for the 460th (now 1460th) National Guard of Midland. John also impacted many lives through his favorite hobby and passion by sponsoring and coaching softball and baseball teams including Little League, men's slow pitch and modified and fast pitch teams (Coppens Brigade) and church league teams (Messiah Lutheran). John's dedication was honored by being inducted into the Midland Softball Association Hall of Fame in 2002. He was a huge supporter of all of the grandchildren in attending all of their events. His last season of coaching softball was special in having both his son and grandson on the team. The funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Messiah Lutheran Church with burial for family and close friends only at Chapel Hill Mausoleum. Friends may visit with the family at Messiah Lutheran Church from 2 – 8 p.m. on Friday, December 27, and from 10 – 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 28. Those interested in an expression of sympathy may wish to consider Coppens Family Cancer Fund of Messiah Lutheran Church or United Way of Midland.

Published in Midland Daily News on Dec. 27, 2019

