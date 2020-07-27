John 'Jack' Walter Sears
John "Jack" Walter Sears, 94, passed peacefully July 23, 2020 at Suncoast Hospice Care Center in St. Petersburg, Fla. Jack was born Feb. 13, 1926 in Saginaw to the late Arthur James and Elsie Bell (Young) Sears. Jack graduated from Midland High School in 1944 before serving on the USS Bennington as a naval seaman in World War II. Upon returning home to Midland, he married the late Marjorie Angeline Chappel on Nov. 15, 1946 at the Methodist Church in Bay City. Jack and Marjorie made their home in Midland and raised three children: John Arthur (Rebecca) Sears of Venice, Fla., the late Stephen Gerald (Cynthia) Sears of Midland and Suzanne Marie (John) Haag of Midland.
In 1981, Jack retired from The Dow Chemical Co. after a 35-year career as a machinist. He enjoyed bowling, golfing, social dancing and cruises. He was a member of Elks Lodge #2159 in Largo, Fla. and American Legion Post #165 in Midland and regularly attended social events. Jack will be lovingly remembered for his smile, quick wit and sense of humor.
Jack is survived by his son, John Arthur (Rebecca) Sears; his daughter, Suzanne Marie (John) Haag; his siblings, Ronald Sears, Sharon Church and Daniel Sears; his grandchildren, Brian (Sarah) Ross, Bradley (Shawna) Ross, Nicholas (Sarah Leidi) Sears, Heather Haag, John (Jamie) Haag, Teri Haag, Jennifer (Nicholas) Kroll, Sarah (Daniel) Burd and Ryan Sears; his great-grandchildren, Lauren, Tom and Sam Ross, Kurt, Brett and Sean Ross, Alyssa, Abby and Theodore Sears, John and Jackson Haag, Sophie and Lucas Kroll and Drew Burd; and many nieces and nephews.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur James and Elsie Bell (Young) Sears; his wife, Marjorie Angeline (Chappel) Sears; his son, Stephen Gerald Sears; his siblings, Bruce Sears, Fred and his wife Von Sears, Elaine and her husband William Dunn, Shirley and her husband Jack Wilson; his sister-in-law, Beatrice Sears; and brother-in-law, Lynn Church.
Jack was blessed by the friendship of Andrea Gayheart and Dennis Bair who provided care and companionship. His family would like to express gratitude for the faithful support.
A private remembrance will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020.
Smith-Miner Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Sears family; to share a special memory, visit www.smithminer.com