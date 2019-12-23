John W. Carr, 94, of Wayne County, went peacefully on Dec. 15, 2019. He went to be with his oldest son, Johnny Watt Carr Jr. and grandson, Nathan Andrew. He was born March 14, 1925 in Wichita Falls, Texas.



John served his country in the Army during World War II and was a trumpet player in the 765th Army Air Force Band. He was given an Honorable Discharge & awarded a World War II Victory Ribbon, Good Conduct Medal, American Theater Ribbon & a Bronze Service Star.



Dad/Grandpa Carr loved God, playing his trumpet, dancing, talking on his CB Radio, walking, visiting with family & friends. He loved his country & proudly always wore his World War II Veterans hat.



He is survived by his son, Thomas Carr (wife Cindy) & daughter, Gwendolynne Cleveland (husband Gregory) & daughter in law Carolyn Hays (wife of John's late son Johnny).



Many beautiful grandchildren who loved him; Renee, Christina, Tina, Michael, Stacy, Christopher & Jason. He had 7 Great Grandchildren & 7 Great-Great Grandchildren.



He will be laid to rest at the Great Lakes National Military Cemetery in Holly. The date has not been set yet.