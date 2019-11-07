John Wesley Martin, 89, went on to his next stage of his journey, passing away Monday evening, Nov. 4, 2019 at Plainview Assisted Living, surrounded by his loved ones. John was born Oct. 16 1930 in Ionia to Jay and Esther Martin. John graduated from Ionia High School. He then went on to work for Johnston Contracting for 33 years. Throughout his life John enjoyed many things: traveling on his boat, motorcycle and airplane; owning his own marina at Higgins Lake; earning his real estate license and so much more - he saw the world as a grand adventure.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary Agnes Martin (married 1957); his sister, Beverly Kiboloski; his two brothers, Jerald Martin and Bruce Martin. He is survived by his children, John (Lori) Martin, Michele Davis, Brenda Martin (Mark Wilk) and Luanne Martin; his grandchildren, Rachel (Travers) LeClair, Grace (Joe) Breuer, Althea Davis, Andrew Hale and Chistopher Martin; his great-grandchildren, Elliot, Errold and Evan LeClair; his sisters-in-law, Erika Martin and Dorothy O'Connor; as well as many nieces, nephews and their children.
Funeral and committal services will take place 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 at Ware-Smith
-Woolever Funeral Chapel, 1200 W. Wheeler St. Pastor John Pohanka will officiate with interment to take place in Homer Township Cemetery. John's family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday morning from 11 a.m. until time of the service. In lieu of flowers, please send condolences to Plainview Assisted Living in Auburn for their outstanding care and treating him like family.