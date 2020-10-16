1/1
John Witcofsky
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Witcofsky
John R. "Beaver" Witcofsky, 66, died unexpectedly at his home in Sanford, Friday, Oct. 9, 2020.
Born in Coaldale, Pa., he was the son of the late John F. and Frances B. (Ruslavage) Witcofsky. John is survived by his brother, Bernie G. Witcofsky of Tamaqua; nieces, Andrea Witcofsky and her wife Aubrey, and Shelly Ann Hamm wife of Corey; many cousins also survive John.
A graduate of Marian Catholic High School, John graduated magna cum laude from DeSale University with a B.S. in chemistry. He earned his M.S. in chemistry from University of New Mexico in 1980. John was a analytical chemist and engineer who last worked for Savannah River Nuclear Solution as a senior scientist. John had previous tenures with the likes of Dow Corning Corp, Air Products and Chemical, and Ametek to name a few. Professionally, he was a career-long member of the American Chemical Society with numerous publications and professional papers read at scientific conferences. His crowning work of achievement was the development of the hard disk used in the world's first commercial gigabyte hard drive, in an age of 32 megabyte drives.
Born and raised in Tamaqua, John loved baseball and coached for the Tamaqua Community Baseball Association, and for the Albuquerque Thunderbird Little League. John enjoyed, bowling, fishing, golf, English darts and fantasy football.
John was married to North Texas native Etta Jean Peirce before divorcing.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc. of 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua, PA 18252. (570) 668-2550
Graveside services to be held on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 at 11 a.m. at SS. Peter & Paul R.C.C. Cemetery Owl Creek Tamaqua, Pa.
Memorials in John's name may be made to Marian Catholic High School, 166 Marian Ave. Tamaqua, PA 18252.
Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Midland Daily News on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Graveside service
11:00 AM
SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Holmes - Griffiths Funeral Home, Inc.
655 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
(570) 668-2550
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved