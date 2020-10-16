John Witcofsky
John R. "Beaver" Witcofsky, 66, died unexpectedly at his home in Sanford, Friday, Oct. 9, 2020.
Born in Coaldale, Pa., he was the son of the late John F. and Frances B. (Ruslavage) Witcofsky. John is survived by his brother, Bernie G. Witcofsky of Tamaqua; nieces, Andrea Witcofsky and her wife Aubrey, and Shelly Ann Hamm wife of Corey; many cousins also survive John.
A graduate of Marian Catholic High School, John graduated magna cum laude from DeSale University with a B.S. in chemistry. He earned his M.S. in chemistry from University of New Mexico in 1980. John was a analytical chemist and engineer who last worked for Savannah River Nuclear Solution as a senior scientist. John had previous tenures with the likes of Dow Corning Corp, Air Products and Chemical, and Ametek to name a few. Professionally, he was a career-long member of the American Chemical Society with numerous publications and professional papers read at scientific conferences. His crowning work of achievement was the development of the hard disk used in the world's first commercial gigabyte hard drive, in an age of 32 megabyte drives.
Born and raised in Tamaqua, John loved baseball and coached for the Tamaqua Community Baseball Association, and for the Albuquerque Thunderbird Little League. John enjoyed, bowling, fishing, golf, English darts and fantasy football.
John was married to North Texas native Etta Jean Peirce before divorcing.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc. of 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua, PA 18252. (570) 668-2550
Graveside services to be held on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 at 11 a.m. at SS. Peter & Paul R.C.C. Cemetery Owl Creek Tamaqua, Pa.
Memorials in John's name may be made to Marian Catholic High School, 166 Marian Ave. Tamaqua, PA 18252.
