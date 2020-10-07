Jon Lipowitz
Jon Lipowitz, of Midland, passed away due to cardiac-related complications on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020 at MidMichigan Medical Center.
Jon was born in Paterson, N.J., April 25, 1937. He graduated from Eastside High School in 1954 and attended Rutgers University. He received a Ph.D. in chemistry from the University of Pittsburgh and continued post-doctoral studies at Penn State University. In his career at Dow Corning Corp, he received the designation of scientist.
He was an active member in the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Midland.
Jon enjoyed classical music and travel as well as skiing, and was an avid sailor throughout the Saginaw Bay and Great Lakes.
Surviving family are his wife of 59 years, Evelyn; his son Robert; his daughter, Suzanne Feldschmied (Georg Feldschmied); and his sister, Harriet Lipowitz. He was preceded in death by his brother, Isaac; and parents, Alex and Esther Knoble Lipowitz.
A virtual memorial event is planned for Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 at 3 p.m. RSVP to office@uufom.org.
Those wishing to honor Jon's memory are asked to consider a donation to the political candidate of their choice or to WCMU Public Radio, 199 E. Campus Drive, Mount Pleasant, MI 48859, or online at www.wcmu.org/donate
. Arrangements are under the care of Wilson MILLER Funeral Home.